Trending#

Lok Sabha Election 2019

Smriti Irani

Narendra Modi

General Election 2019

PM Modi

Technology

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


NZ vs WI World Cup 2019 warm-up: Twitter hails West Indies as they blast to 421 runs against New Zealand

E.Lewis 50(54), S.Hope 101(86), J.Holder 47(32) and A.Russell 54(25) helped the Windies secure a gigantic score against New Zealand.


West Indies vs New Zealand

, AFP

Share

Written By

Updated: May 28, 2019, 08:19 PM IST

West Indies made a fine batting display today as they bulldozed their way through to 421/10 against New Zealand and the cricket fans on Twitter loved it. Hope, Lewis, Russell and Holder played a critical role for the team as they battered the Balck Caps' bowlers ahead of the start of World Cup 2019 in England. 

New Zealand will be out next to try and climb the mountain of runs which West Indies built in front of them. 

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Matt Henry, Tom Blundell (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Colin Munro, Tim Southee, Tom Latham. 

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel. 