NZ vs WI World Cup 2019 warm-up: Twitter hails West Indies as they blast to 421 runs against New Zealand

West Indies made a fine batting display today as they bulldozed their way through to 421/10 against New Zealand and the cricket fans on Twitter loved it. Hope, Lewis, Russell and Holder played a critical role for the team as they battered the Balck Caps' bowlers ahead of the start of World Cup 2019 in England.

Russell's innings comes to an end after this madness. #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/VXGU9jhxvs — Hassan (@madscientistyes) May 28, 2019

West Indies Posted 421 Runs Against NZ In Warm Up Game.. Pakistani Fans When They Realize That First Match Is Against West Indies.. #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/WM0WDe0JD8 — ASFAR (@LeoAsfar) May 28, 2019

Tough day for Indian fans Russell & Holder smashing in one channel (can't miss) MS Dhoni & Rahul smashing in another channel (can't miss)#IndvBan #NZvWI — Happy (@Cricketician_) May 28, 2019

Seems as if nobody told MS Dhoni and Andre Russell that the IPL is over. #INDvBAN #NZvWI — Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) May 28, 2019

New Zealand will be out next to try and climb the mountain of runs which West Indies built in front of them.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Matt Henry, Tom Blundell (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Colin Munro, Tim Southee, Tom Latham.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel.