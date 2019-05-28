Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

World Cup 2019 Warm Up: Hope hits TON as West Indies defeats New Zealand by 91 runs

New Zealand has won the toss and sent West Indies to bat first. West Indies defeated New Zealand by 91-runs in a warm-up World Cup 2019 match.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 28, 2019, 11:57 PM IST

New Zealand are taking on West Indies just a few days before the World Cup 2019 officially kicks off. Some brilliant batting display from Hope, Russell and Co. helped West Indies reach an outrageous total of 421 runs in 49.2 overs. New Zealand came out to bat and got bowled-out for 330 runs off 47.2 overs. West Indies wins the match by 91-run. Kane Williamson (85) and Tom Blundell (106) were the only Blackcaps who managed to get their innings goings against Windies' bowling. 

New Zealand 330/10 ( 47.2 overs )

West Indies 421/10 ( 49.2 overs )

Here are the highlights of the match:

23:27 IST, IT'S ALL OVER: Fabian Allen takes the final wicket of Ish Sodhi as West Indies defeats New Zealand in this Pre-World Cup warm-up match. 

23:19 IST, STUMPEDFabian Allen now dismisses Matt Henry, who scored just 1 run off 3 balls. Lockie Ferguson walks out now. 

23:15 IST, CAUGHTde Grandhomme also joins the departure ranks after being caught in the deep from Brathwaite's delivery. Matt Henry walks in next. 

23:06 IST, OUT: Another one caught in the deep as Santner departs after scoring 19 off 14 balls before getting caught-out by Nurse.

22:52 IST, CAUGHT: Moments after scoring a century, Brathwaite dismisses Blundell at 106 runs off 89 runs.

22:41 IST, CENTURY: Tom Blundell secures his TON of 83 deliveries and is still going strong for the Blackcaps. 

22:24 IST, STUMPED:  Neesham steps out to play Nurse's delivery resulting in him getting stumped. Colin de Grandhomme replaces him. 

22:13 IST: Blundell (77) and James Neesham (8) look to for a partnership as NZ still have a mountain to climb ahead of them. 
 
22:00 IST, Fifty-Up: Tom Blundell have displayed some beautiful shots today to reach 50 runs off 52 balls.

21:48 IST, RUN-OUT: A horrible mess up between Williamson and Blundell results in the skipper walking back to the pavilion after scoring 85 runs of 54 balls.

21:43 IST: Back-to-back boundaries from Williamson helps NZ break the 150 run mark. Skipper Williamson still going strong for the Black Caps. 

21:17 IST, Half-Century: Kane Williamson going strong for NZ so far as the Black Caps' skipper secured 50 runs in 42 balls. 

20:32 IST, OUT: Ross Taylor sent back to the pavilion as Oshane Thomas dismisses him after scoring just 2 runs of 15 balls. Tom Blundell comes to the crease to replace him. 

20:26 IST, OUT: New Zealand loses Martin Guptill 5 (18) and Henry Nicholls 15(17) early on as their fight for a comeback against WI continues. 

Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls are out to bat for New Zealand 

19:11 IST, All-Out: Boult caught&bowled Roach in the end as WI manage to put up a gigantic score of 421 runs in 49.2 overs. 

19:04 IST, OUT: Brathwaite dismissed at 24(16) by Matt Henry, caught by Williamson at extra-cover. Kemar Roach comes to the crease to join Ashley Nurse for the final few deliveries. 

18:58 IST, 400: Dominating batting display from the Windies' batsmen helps crosses 400 runs in 47 overs. 

18:49 IST, Russell Dismissed: Andre Russell departs after scoring a quick 54 of 25 balls. Ashley Nurse at the crease now. 

18:43 IST, OUT: Jason Holder messes up Matt Henry's quick delivery as he gifts an easy catch to Ross Tayler, scoring 47 of 32 balls. Right-hander, Carlos Brathwaite replaces him on the bitch. 

18:39 IST, Half-century for Russell:  After starting brilliantly in the IPL for KKR, Russell has carried his run-scoring form to the WC as well as he scored 53*(23) against NZ. 

18:34 IST, Russell Power: After few hiccups during the past 5-6 overs, WI batsmen are back hitting runs as both Russell and Holder are creeping towards individual half-centuries for the team. 

18:22 IST, 300 up for WI: After 40 overs, West Indies are on 306/6; J.Holder 24(20) and A.Russell 17(9)

18:11 IST, OUT: Nicholas Pooran dismissed at 9(7) after messing up an easy second run. Andre Russell comes out to bat now.

17:59 IST, OUT: Just moments after completing his century, Shai Hope gets dismissed by a brilliant knuckleball from Trent Boult, hitting it straight to Williamson. Left-hander Nicholas Pooran is out to replace Hope. 

17:55 IST, CENTURY for Hope: Shai Hope get a deserved round of applause from the crowd after scoring his century (101 of 85 balls) for the Windies. He has played with a lot of class today as his impressive 2019 form continues. 
 

17:35 ISTOUT: Intelligent bowling from Santner as he dismisses Hetmyer at 27 of 24balls. Hetmyer was caught out by Boult after he failed to play Santner's full-length delivery. Skipper Jason Holder replaces him on the pitch. 

17:24 IST: Shai Hope is looking strong so far for the Windies, currently on 76 of 62 balls, will be hoping to secure himself a century for his side today. 

17:16 ISTMaiden Over: Santner bowled a smart maiden over for the Black Caps as they look to take back the control of the match. 

17:04 IST, OUT: Ferguson sends Darren Bravo back to the dressing room after Bravo tried to take an impossible run. He departs scoring 25 of 22 balls, as the left-handed Shimron Hetmyer comes to the crease. 

16:44 IST, Fifty for HopeShai Hope brings up his half-century for WI with a double, taking WI past the 150 run mark. His form in the CWC19 will be a critical one for West Indies. 

16:36 IST, OUT: Just a few minutes after securing a half-century, Lewis departs for 50(54) after getting picked up by Neesham's short-ball and hitting it straight to Santner. Darren Bravo walks in to replace him. 

16:29 IST, Fifty for Lewis: Evin Lewis looked set from the first ball for the Windies as he is still going strong at 50(51)

16:05 IST, 100 up for WI: After 11.1 overs, WI have crossed the one-hundred mark as both Hope and Lewis look well and settled to the playing condition

15:56 IST: After 11 overs, WI are 96/1. S.Hope 21(12), E.Lewis: 32(35). 

15:45 IST, OUT: Trent Boult dismisses the very dangerous Chris Gale who hits it off the toe-end of his bat, straight to Williamson at mid-off. 

15:32 IST Tuesday: West Indies are 59/0; C.Gale: 36(20) and E.Lewis: 20(24)
 

ICC World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs West Indies scorecard 

New Zealand defeated team India in their previous warm-up match as Williamson and Taylor scored fifties and Boult was also among the wickets. On the other side, West Indies' game against South Africa was a clean sweep and this is their only chance to get used to the current conditions of England. A few of their players were in Ireland, which has weather similar to England, since the first week of May but their hard-hitters like Russell and Gayle still need to spend time out in the middle to completely be used to the playing conditions. 

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Matt Henry, Tom Blundell (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Colin Munro, Tim Southee, Tom Latham. 

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel. 
 

