World Cup 2019 Warm Up: Hope hits TON as West Indies defeats New Zealand by 91 runs

New Zealand has won the toss and sent West Indies to bat first. West Indies defeated New Zealand by 91-runs in a warm-up World Cup 2019 match.

New Zealand are taking on West Indies just a few days before the World Cup 2019 officially kicks off. Some brilliant batting display from Hope, Russell and Co. helped West Indies reach an outrageous total of 421 runs in 49.2 overs. New Zealand came out to bat and got bowled-out for 330 runs off 47.2 overs. West Indies wins the match by 91-run. Kane Williamson (85) and Tom Blundell (106) were the only Blackcaps who managed to get their innings goings against Windies' bowling.

New Zealand 330/10 ( 47.2 overs )

West Indies 421/10 ( 49.2 overs )

Here are the highlights of the match:

Fabian Allen takes the final wicket of Ish Sodhi as West Indies defeats New Zealand in this Pre-World Cup warm-up match.

de Grandhomme also joins the departure ranks after being caught in the deep from Brathwaite's delivery. Matt Henry walks in next.

Santner departs after scoring 19 off 14 balls before getting caught-out by Nurse.

22:41 IST, CENTURY: Tom Blundell secures his TON of 83 deliveries and is still going strong for the Blackcaps.

Century for Tom Blundell off just 83 balls!



His enterprising ton has certaintly entertained the crowd. New Zealand need another 169 runs from the last 11.1 overs.#WIvNZ | #CWC19

FOLLOW https://t.co/rHK0W7ltlP pic.twitter.com/XwdqvIN9yl — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 28, 2019

: Neesham steps out to play Nurse's delivery resulting in him getting stumped. Colin de Grandhomme replaces him.

New Zealand have recovered well from 33/3 to find themselves 142/3 after 25 overs.



However, they still need to score at more than 10 runs an over to chase down West Indies' 421.#WIvNZ | #CWC19

FOLLOW https://t.co/rHK0W7ltlP pic.twitter.com/T6VeSuTEud — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 28, 2019

21:48 IST, RUN-OUT: A horrible mess up between Williamson and Blundell results in the skipper walking back to the pavilion after scoring 85 runs of 54 balls.

21:17 IST, Half-Century: Kane Williamson going strong for NZ so far as the Black Caps' skipper secured 50 runs in 42 balls.

Oshane Thomas dismisses him after scoring just 2 runs of 15 balls. Tom Blundell comes to the crease to replace him.

Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls are out to bat for New Zealand



19:11 IST, All-Out: Boult caught&bowled Roach in the end as WI manage to put up a gigantic score of 421 runs in 49.2 overs.

19:04 IST, OUT: Brathwaite dismissed at 24(16) by Matt Henry, caught by Williamson at extra-cover. Kemar Roach comes to the crease to join Ashley Nurse for the final few deliveries.

18:58 IST, 400: Dominating batting display from the Windies' batsmen helps crosses 400 runs in 47 overs.

18:49 IST, Russell Dismissed: Andre Russell departs after scoring a quick 54 of 25 balls. Ashley Nurse at the crease now.

18:43 IST, OUT: Jason Holder messes up Matt Henry's quick delivery as he gifts an easy catch to Ross Tayler, scoring 47 of 32 balls. Right-hander, Carlos Brathwaite replaces him on the bitch.

18:39 IST, Half-century for Russell: After starting brilliantly in the IPL for KKR, Russell has carried his run-scoring form to the WC as well as he scored 53*(23) against NZ.

A 23-ball half-century from Andre Russell



West Indies are well on track for a score in excess of 400 in Bristol. #WIvNZ | #CWC19

FOLLOW https://t.co/rHK0W7ltlP pic.twitter.com/BmVJhh6I7i — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 28, 2019

18:34 IST, Russell Power: After few hiccups during the past 5-6 overs, WI batsmen are back hitting runs as both Russell and Holder are creeping towards individual half-centuries for the team.

18:22 IST, 300 up for WI: After 40 overs, West Indies are on 306/6; J.Holder 24(20) and A.Russell 17(9)

, OUT: Just moments after completing his century, Shai Hope gets dismissed by a brilliant knuckleball from Trent Boult, hitting it straight to Williamson. Left-hander Nicholas Pooran is out to replace Hope.

Century for Shai Hope!



It's come from just 84 balls – West Indies are on track for a massive total!#WIvNZ | #CWC19

FOLLOW https://t.co/rHK0W7ltlP pic.twitter.com/72eNu41gXo — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 28, 2019

17:35 IST Santner as he dismisses Hetmyer at 27 of 24balls. Hetmyer was caught out by Boult after he failed to play Santner's full-length delivery. Skipper Jason Holder replaces him on the pitch.

Santner bowled a smart maiden over for the Black Caps as they look to take back the control of the match.

left-handed Shimron Hetmyer comes to the crease.

16:44 IST

Neesham's short-ball and hitting it straight to Santner. Darren Bravo walks in to replace him.

What a show from West Indies – they're all out for 421!



Shai Hope got to three figures, Evin Lewis and Andre Russell hit half-centuries, and there were blistering cameos from elsewhere!#WIvNZ | #CWC19

FOLLOW https://t.co/rHK0W7ltlP pic.twitter.com/wOK2gvnBfA — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 28, 2019

16:05 IST, 100 up for WI: After 11.1 overs, WI have crossed the one-hundred mark as both Hope and Lewis look well and settled to the playing condition

15:56 IST: After 11 overs, WI are 96/1. S.Hope 21(12), E.Lewis: 32(35).

15:45 IST, OUT: Trent Boult dismisses the very dangerous Chris Gale who hits it off the toe-end of his bat, straight to Williamson at mid-off.

15:32 IST Tuesday: West Indies are 59/0; C.Gale: 36(20) and E.Lewis: 20(24)

ICC World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs West Indies scorecard



New Zealand defeated team India in their previous warm-up match as Williamson and Taylor scored fifties and Boult was also among the wickets. On the other side, West Indies' game against South Africa was a clean sweep and this is their only chance to get used to the current conditions of England. A few of their players were in Ireland, which has weather similar to England, since the first week of May but their hard-hitters like Russell and Gayle still need to spend time out in the middle to completely be used to the playing conditions.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Matt Henry, Tom Blundell (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Colin Munro, Tim Southee, Tom Latham.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel.

