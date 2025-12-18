NZ vs WI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham create history; become first pair to achieve massive WTC milestone

New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham etched their names into the record books during the NZ vs WI Test as they stitched together a historic opening partnership, becoming the first pair to achieve a massive World Test Championship milestone and dominate the West Indies bowling attack.

New Zealand and West Indies are currently clashing in the third and final Test of their three-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. On Day 1, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first, showcasing a brilliant performance by openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham. Just two days after going unsold in the auction, Conway finished the day with an impressive 178*, while his opening partner and captain Latham contributed 137. Together, they made history with a monumental opening partnership.

Devon Conway and Tom Latham put together a staggering 323 runs for the first wicket against West Indies. This remarkable feat now stands as the highest opening stand in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). They surpassed the previous record held by the Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, who had scored 317 for the first wicket against South Africa in 2019.

Here are the opening pairs with the highest partnerships in WTC history:

Devon Conway and Tom Latham (New Zealand) put together a massive 323 runs against West Indies in 2025.

Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma (India) combined for a 317-run stand against South Africa in 2019.

Abid Ali and Shan Masood (Pakistan) accumulated 278 runs against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) reached a total of 252 runs against Australia in 2022.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett (England) registered a partnership of 233 runs against Pakistan in 2022.

The 323-run partnership by Devon Conway and Tom Latham shattered a record that had stood for 95 years. They have set the record for the highest partnership by an opening pair on New Zealand soil, breaking the previous mark of 276 runs set by Charles Stewart Dempster and John Ernest Mills against England in Wellington in 1930.

In the grand scheme, Conway and Latham's partnership ranks as the second-highest opening partnership by a New Zealand pair in Test history, trailing only Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis, who amassed 387 runs against West Indies in Georgetown in 1972.

