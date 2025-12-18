FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Parv Singh? Payal Gaming's rumoured boyfriend BREAKS his silence on YouTuber's viral video controversy

Harnaaz Sandhu breaks silence after almost slipping at Miss Cosmo International 2025: 'It's not about the fall but...' | Viral video

Who was Mario Pineida? Barcelona Sporting Club defender shot dead in Guayaquil violence

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale beats Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa to take top spot in TRP charts with ratings of...

NZ vs WI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham create history; become first pair to achieve massive WTC milestone

‘Now we focus on...’: IndiGo CEO addresses employees in video message, reveals 3 actions to be taken next

Who is Yasir Ahmad Dar? Ninth accused arrested in Delhi Red Fort bast case, he belongs to...

Ghaziabad SHOCKER: Landlady murdered, stuffed in suitcase by two tenants for asking four month pending rent in Rajnagar Extension

No PUC, no fuel policy: Can it be implemented as 26 lakh vehicles lack it? Will it clean Delhi's air or punish commuters?

Good news for Delhi commuters: CM Rekha Gupta's government set to launch Bharat Taxi on THIS date; Here's everything you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who was Mario Pineida? Barcelona Sporting Club defender shot dead in Guayaquil violence

Who was Mario Pineida? Barcelona Sporting Club defender shot dead in Guayaquil

From Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral video controversy: Top controversies of 2025

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral controversy

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale beats Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa to take top spot in TRP charts with ratings of...

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale beats Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral video controversy: Top controversies of 2025

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral controversy

Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, Sreeleela, Payal Gaming: Indian celebs who became victims of deepfake

From Alia Bhatt to Payal Gaming: Indian celebs who became victims of deepfake

Ram V Sutar Passes Away at 100: From Statue of Unity to Shivaji Maharaj Memorial, 5 landmark creations that defined legendary sculptor's art

Ram V Sutar Passes Away at 100: From Statue of Unity to Shivaji Maharaj Memorial

HomeCricket

CRICKET

NZ vs WI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham create history; become first pair to achieve massive WTC milestone

New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham etched their names into the record books during the NZ vs WI Test as they stitched together a historic opening partnership, becoming the first pair to achieve a massive World Test Championship milestone and dominate the West Indies bowling attack.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 03:45 PM IST

NZ vs WI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham create history; become first pair to achieve massive WTC milestone
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

New Zealand and West Indies are currently clashing in the third and final Test of their three-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. On Day 1, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first, showcasing a brilliant performance by openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham. Just two days after going unsold in the auction, Conway finished the day with an impressive 178*, while his opening partner and captain Latham contributed 137. Together, they made history with a monumental opening partnership.

Devon Conway and Tom Latham put together a staggering 323 runs for the first wicket against West Indies. This remarkable feat now stands as the highest opening stand in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). They surpassed the previous record held by the Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, who had scored 317 for the first wicket against South Africa in 2019.

Here are the opening pairs with the highest partnerships in WTC history:

Devon Conway and Tom Latham (New Zealand) put together a massive 323 runs against West Indies in 2025.

Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma (India) combined for a 317-run stand against South Africa in 2019.

Abid Ali and Shan Masood (Pakistan) accumulated 278 runs against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) reached a total of 252 runs against Australia in 2022.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett (England) registered a partnership of 233 runs against Pakistan in 2022.

The 323-run partnership by Devon Conway and Tom Latham shattered a record that had stood for 95 years. They have set the record for the highest partnership by an opening pair on New Zealand soil, breaking the previous mark of 276 runs set by Charles Stewart Dempster and John Ernest Mills against England in Wellington in 1930.

In the grand scheme, Conway and Latham's partnership ranks as the second-highest opening partnership by a New Zealand pair in Test history, trailing only Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis, who amassed 387 runs against West Indies in Georgetown in 1972.

Also read| New era of Indian talent: How CSK's record Rs 28.4 crore uncapped splurge is post-Ravindra Jadeja strategic masterstroke

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Mario Pineida? Barcelona Sporting Club defender shot dead in Guayaquil violence
Who was Mario Pineida? Barcelona Sporting Club defender shot dead in Guayaquil
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale beats Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa to take top spot in TRP charts with ratings of...
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale beats Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa
NZ vs WI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham create history; become first pair to achieve massive WTC milestone
NZ vs WI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham create history; become first pair to achieve
‘Now we focus on...’: IndiGo CEO addresses employees in video message, reveals 3 actions to be taken next
‘Now we focus on...’: IndiGo CEO addresses employees in video message, reveals 3
Who is Yasir Ahmad Dar? Ninth accused arrested in Delhi Red Fort bast case, he belongs to...
Who is Yasir Ahmad Dar? Ninth accused arrested in Delhi blast case, he belong
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral video controversy: Top controversies of 2025
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral controversy
Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, Sreeleela, Payal Gaming: Indian celebs who became victims of deepfake
From Alia Bhatt to Payal Gaming: Indian celebs who became victims of deepfake
Ram V Sutar Passes Away at 100: From Statue of Unity to Shivaji Maharaj Memorial, 5 landmark creations that defined legendary sculptor's art
Ram V Sutar Passes Away at 100: From Statue of Unity to Shivaji Maharaj Memorial
Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique decor, and personal touches that reflect her personality
Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique d
Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wore rare Richard Mille 056 Sapphire Tourbillon
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement