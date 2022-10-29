NZ vs SL T20 World Cup: Boult, Phillips star as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs to extend Group 1 lead

Image Source: ICC

Glenn Phillips hit a century as New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 65 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Kiwis remain undefeated and now lead Group-1 in the Super-12 stage of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

In a crucial game in Group-1 of the Super-12 stage, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat first.

The Kiwis had a disastrous start, losing openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway in rapid succession. Glenn Phillips, coming in at 7/2 got off to a sluggish start alongside captain Kane Williamson. However, Williamson couldn't make much of a difference on the scoreboard and headed back to the pavilion after being caught behind by Kasun Rajitha's stunning delivery.

Following Williamson's dismissal, Phillips assumed the position of aggressor, aided by Daryl Mitchell.

Mitchell, on the other hand, couldn't stay on for long, losing his wicket after scoring 22 runs off 24 balls. Jimmy Neesham was the next player to come in for New Zealand, but he didn't make much of an impact, leaving without even reaching double figures.

Even as wickets fell around him, Phillips continued his onslaught on the Sri Lankan bowlers, eventually reaching his century in 61 balls. The 25-year-old hit 10 boundaries and four sixes against the Sri Lankans to help New Zealand claw their way back into the contest. He was eventually sacked by Lahiru Kumara after being apprehended by Dasun Shanaka.

Phillips became the first batter in World Cup history to hit a century while batting in the middle order. Mitchell Santner provided New Zealand with a final flourish as the Kiwis posted 167/7 after 20 overs.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee wrecked the Sri Lankan top order in the second innings. Pathum Nissanka was removed in the first over by Southee. As New Zealand increased pressure on the Sri Lankans, Boult let go of Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Charith Asalanka. Chamika Karunaratne was caught by Boult at deep mid-wicket after attempting to knock Santner out of the park.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa seemed at ease on the field, smashing 34 runs off 22 balls but failing to turn his strong start into a match-winning knock. Ish Sodhi took his first wicket of the day, dismissing Wanindu Hasaranga. Maheesh Theekshana was then fired by Santner.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka tried to rally his team, scoring 35 runs off 32 balls before being bowled by Boult, who concluded with his career-best T20I bowling stats. Sodhi next dismissed Lahiru Kumara as Sri Lanka were all out for 102, falling 65 runs short.

READ| T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips squats and bolts like sprinters in innovative anti-Mankading stance, watch