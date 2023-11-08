Headlines

NZ vs SL ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Check out all the details related to New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Bengaluru.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

New Zealand's chances of reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals took a hit after they lost their fourth consecutive match. They had a great start by beating England but then faced three losses in a row, including one to India. Their current situation isn't ideal, and they need to fight hard to secure a spot in the semi-finals, although they have a slight advantage in net run rate compared to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka's hopes of progressing in the tournament ended when they lost to Bangladesh. They are the third team to be eliminated from the knockout race, and they are going through changes in their cricket board. Now, all they have left to play for is their pride.

Live streaming details

When will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match be played in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023? 

The New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka match will be played on November 9, Thursday.

Where will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match be played in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023? 

The New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Which TV channel will broadcast the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match live? 

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match be live streamed online?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka  match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms could greet the players as they take to the pitch in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 9, with a 60 per cent chance of rain and 76 per cent humidity. The temperature is expected to be on the cooler side, with 27 degree celsius likely to sustain during the key hours of the match.

Pitch report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is typically known as a high-scoring venue due to its shorter boundaries. No total can be considered safe at this venue. In the last match played here, New Zealand posted 401/6 while batting first. In the 41 ODIs played here, Teams batting first have won 15 matches whereas teams fielding first have emerged victorious on 22 occasions. Hence, teams prefer chasing at this venue. The average first innings total at this stadium is 237 runs.

NZ vs SL: Probable Playing XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (wk), Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Charitha Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera

