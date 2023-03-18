NZ vs SL 2nd Test: Kane Williamson joins Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting in elite list; eyeing Virat Kohli’s feat

Image Source: Twitter

The former captain of New Zealand, Kane Williamson, once again proved his worth for his country by scoring a magnificent double hundred against Sri Lanka in the final match of the series. The 32-year-old displayed his exceptional skills on the second day of the game at the Basin Reserve in New Zealand, where the home team batted first and put up an impressive score of 580/4 before declaring the innings.

Williamson's outstanding performance was the highlight of the match, as he scored an unbeaten 215 runs off 296 balls, which included 23 fours and two sixes. This was his sixth double hundred in Test cricket, which is a remarkable achievement, putting him on par with legendary players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Virender Sehwag.

Notably, some of the greatest cricket players of all time, including Tendulkar, Ponting, Sehwag, Javed Miandad, and Younis Khan, have achieved six double-hundreds in their Test careers. However, New Zealand's Kane Williamson is currently eyeing Virat Kohli's impressive feat of seven double-hundreds in red-ball cricket. It's worth noting that Australia's Don Bradman tops the chart with an incredible 12 200s in just 52 games.

Test double century number SIX for Kane Williamson! His second against Sri Lanka at the @BasinReserve. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport. #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/q6I7u7sFgR — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 18, 2023

Williamson's recent form has been nothing short of exceptional. He has scored two consecutive three-figure scores, including a hundred in the first game against Sri Lanka, which helped his team win a thrilling last-ball game.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that Henry Nicholls has achieved a remarkable feat in the current match by scoring a double century. He displayed an unbeatable performance, remaining at the crease for 240 deliveries and accumulating an impressive total of 200 runs. Nicholls' innings was adorned with 15 boundaries and four maximums, showcasing his exceptional batting skills.

