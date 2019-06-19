NZ vs SA, World Cup 2019: New Zealand win toss, invite South Africa to bat first

The toss of the World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa was delayed due to a wet outfield here on Wednesday.

It is not raining at the moment and after an inspection at 10.15am local time, the eagerly awaited toss took palce where the Kiwi captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first.



South Africa will look to avenge their 2015 semifinal defeat, while New Zealand will aim to reclaim their position at the top when the two sides clash in here.

Squads:

New Zealand (NZ): Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell.

South Africa (SA): Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius.

News from the middle at Edgbaston.



New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and his side will bowl.



NZ vs SA Probable Playing 11:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi/Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.