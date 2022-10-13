NZ vs PAK T20I Tri-Series live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand final live in India

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series final

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the final of the ongoing tri-series on October 14. In the last two weeks, both teams have played some fantastic cricket. In the second game of the tri-series, Pakistan defeated New Zealand. In the fourth match, however, the hosts defeated Pakistan by a resounding 9-wicket margin. In the encounter, the spin combo of Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner destroyed Pakistan's batting line-up.

Babar Azam and company will need to devise particular strategies for dealing with Bracewell and Santner. Pakistan will also have to deal with Devon Conway, a formidable wicketkeeper-batter. The New Zealander has been on fire and will be crucial in the high-stakes final. There isn't much to pick between the two squads, and the final promises to be a thrilling battle.

Ahead of the final between New Zealand and Pakistan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the final between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The final between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on October 14.

Where will the final between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The final between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch.

What time will the final between New Zealand and Pakistan begin?

The final between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 am IST, on October 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the final between New Zealand and Pakistan?

The final between New Zealand and Pakistan will not be televised in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the final between New Zealand and Pakistan?

The final between New Zealand and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

NZ probable playing XI:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner

PAK probable playing XI:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

READ| NZ vs PAK T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs New Zealand tri-series final in Christchurch