NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup semifinal: Sydney Cricket Ground pitch and weather report for New Zealand vs Pakistan

Pakistan are all set to lock horns with New Zealand in the first semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on November 9. Babar Azam's men were staring at a possible exit from the tournament after losing their first two games against India and Zimbabwe but they won the remaining three matches back-to-back to stay alive.

The Green Army also needed a bit of luck which arrived in the form of Netherlands who defeated South Africa on Sunday which in turn helped Pakistan pip the Proteas to second place and qualify for the semifinals. Their next hurdle will be the mighty Kiwis who have an incredible record in ICC tournaments.

Kane Williamson's side finished in first place in Group 1 after beating Australia by a big margin and setting a tone for the remaining games. They have only lost once in the World Cup so far, to England.

In the lead-up to World Cup, Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the final of a seven-match tri-series, and they will be hoping to do the same. The winner will progress to the final of T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13.

NZ vs PAK: Sydney weather report

According to the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology, the weather in Sydney on November 9 will be clear, with temperatures going up to a maximum of 23 degrees. There are just 20% chances of rain throughout the day.

According to Accuweather, there are 0% chances of rain, so the weather should be pleasant for an epic battle between New Zealand and Pakistan.

NZ vs PAK: Sydney pitch report

So far in this ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, teams batting first have enjoyed a good record. The average first innings total at the venue is 178.

Interestingly, both teams have already played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as New Zealand defeated Australia and Sri Lanka with ease, whereas Pakistan prevailed over South Africa here.

NZ vs PAK: Match details

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 9 at 01:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

NZ vs PAK: Live streaming

New Zealand vs Pakistan match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. Fans can also tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast on tv in India.