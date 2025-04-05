The loss in the third ODI on Friday sealed a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series, following a 4-1 outcome in the earlier T20I matches.

Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah was restrained by security personnel as he attempted to confront fans who were criticizing the team for their disappointing performance against New Zealand in the limited-overs series. A photo of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

During the third ODI in Mount Maunganui, Pakistan was left with a target of 265 runs in a 42-over match. Despite Babar Azam's half-century, scoring 50 runs off 58 balls, the team fell short by 43 runs. Ben Sears delivered an outstanding performance, taking 5 wickets for 34 runs in 9 overs to bowl Pakistan out for 221 runs in 40 overs.

This defeat completed a 3-0 ODI series sweep and a 4-1 T20I leg victory. Despite Sears' outstanding five-wicket haul in the third ODI, Michael Bracewell was named Player of the Match for scoring 59 runs.

A fiery moment in the third ODI! Khushdil Shah reacts to crowd taunts #KhusdilShah #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/eCg5yBTmRq — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) April 5, 2025

This incident is not the first time a Pakistani cricketer has been involved in a confrontation with fans. Fast bowler Haris Rauf also faced off with fans during last year's T20 World Cup in the USA, where they allegedly taunted him over Pakistan's early exit from the tournament.

In addition, journalist Imran Siddique reported that a couple of Afghan men had behaved inappropriately towards the Pakistan cricketers, as stated below:

"Two Afghan men misbehaved with Pakistani cricketers in Mount Maunganui. Khushdil Shah asked them to stop, but they continued to abuse him, prompting a reaction from the player."

Two Afghan men misbehaved with Pakistani cricketers in Mount Maunganui. Khushdil Shah asked them to stop, but they continued to abuse him, prompting a reaction from the player: PCB pic.twitter.com/vQQVEtmsuW — Imran Siddique (@imransiddique89) April 5, 2025

The players from Pakistan will now be joining their respective Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises as the T20 tournament kicks off on April 11th.

