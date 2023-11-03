NZ vs PAK ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Check out all the details related to New Zeland vs Pakistan match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Bengaluru.

Game 35 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 is set to showcase an exhilarating clash between New Zealand and Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday, November 4th. New Zealand, unfortunately, enters this match following a disheartening loss against South Africa, where their performance with both bat and ball fell short of expectations. The Kiwis have been unable to secure victory in their last three games, making it intriguing to witness their performance against Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, enters this match with a renewed sense of confidence after a triumphant win against Bangladesh. Following a series of defeats, the Men in Green have finally regained their winning momentum and are determined to sustain it throughout the tournament.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match is on Saturday, November 4 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time is the New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match will begin at 10:030 am (IST). Toss will take place at 10:00 am.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including New Zealand vs Pakistan, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The venue has hosted 28 ODIs, boasting an impressive average first-inning score of 260. Remarkably, teams have achieved an equal number of victories whether they batted first or chased. This intriguing balance presents a captivating dilemma for captains, who find themselves torn between the allure of batting first, particularly in light of anticipated rain during the second inning, and the temptation to bowl first due to the early start.

Weather Report

AccuWeather predicts a 51 percent likelihood of 2.4mm of precipitation at 2 PM IST, accompanied by a 56 percent chance of a thunderstorm at 5 PM IST. These conditions suggest a potentially disrupted second half of play. The Weather Channel also forecasts afternoon thunderstorms with a 100 percent chance of rain, while temperatures are expected to range between 25–27 °C throughout the match.

Probabale playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young/Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, and Haris Rauf

