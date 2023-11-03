Headlines

Ghoomer OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's critically acclaimed film

‘India is becoming a ruthless...’: Shoaib Akhtar reacts after Indian pacers bowl Sri Lanka out for 55

NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Pakistan Match 35

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan returns as vigilante Senapathy to punish the corrupt, fans say 'nostalgia hits very hard'

Elvish Yadav FIR explained: How snake venom has become substitute for drugs at high-end rave parties in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘India is becoming a ruthless...’: Shoaib Akhtar reacts after Indian pacers bowl Sri Lanka out for 55

NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Pakistan Match 35

Watch: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel seek blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple

7 vegetarian lunch ideas to pack for work

10 health benefits for eating carrots

7 Most beautiful hill stations in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Elvish Yadav FIR explained: How snake venom has become substitute for drugs at high-end rave parties in India

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan returns as vigilante Senapathy to punish the corrupt, fans say 'nostalgia hits very hard'

Tiger Is Back: Tiger 3's new promo shares new glimpse of Katrina Kaif's towel fight, teases Salman vs Emraan's showdown

HomeCricket

Cricket

NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Pakistan Match 35

NZ vs PAK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 35, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, New Zealand vs Pakistan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the 35th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, New Zealand will face Pakistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. New Zealand, having suffered humiliating defeats in their previous game against South Africa, is eager to regain their winning momentum. A loss in this match could potentially eliminate them from the race to the semifinals.

On the other hand, Pakistan, having bounced back with a resounding victory over Bangladesh in their last game, aims to maintain their winning streak. A triumph in this match would eliminate one of their competitors from the race to the semifinals. However, Pakistan recognizes that this could be their most challenging game thus far and will need to put in a great deal of effort.

Match Details

New Zealand vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 35

Date and Time: November 4, 10:30 AM

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Iftikhar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra (C)

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Shaheen Afridi (VC), Haris Rauf, and Mohammed Wasim Jr

NZ vs PAK, My Dream11 prediction

Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway (C), Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Abdullah Shafique, Will Young, Glenn Philips, Rachin Ravindra, Trent Boult, Shaheen Afridi (VC), Haris Rauf

READ| Watch: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel seek blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sachin Pilot-Sara Abdullah divorce: When Sara rebelled against her powerful father to marry the love of her life

Woman sprints onto tarmac in Australia to catch her flight, video goes viral

Tiger 3: Salman Khan's YRF Spy Universe film to release early overseas, early morning shows to open in India

IND vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Sri Lankan players wearing black armbands?

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant steal the show at Jio World Plaza launch, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE