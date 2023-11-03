NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Pakistan Match 35

NZ vs PAK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 35, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, New Zealand vs Pakistan.

In the 35th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, New Zealand will face Pakistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. New Zealand, having suffered humiliating defeats in their previous game against South Africa, is eager to regain their winning momentum. A loss in this match could potentially eliminate them from the race to the semifinals.

On the other hand, Pakistan, having bounced back with a resounding victory over Bangladesh in their last game, aims to maintain their winning streak. A triumph in this match would eliminate one of their competitors from the race to the semifinals. However, Pakistan recognizes that this could be their most challenging game thus far and will need to put in a great deal of effort.

Match Details

New Zealand vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 35

Date and Time: November 4, 10:30 AM

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Iftikhar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra (C)

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Shaheen Afridi (VC), Haris Rauf, and Mohammed Wasim Jr

NZ vs PAK, My Dream11 prediction

Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway (C), Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Abdullah Shafique, Will Young, Glenn Philips, Rachin Ravindra, Trent Boult, Shaheen Afridi (VC), Haris Rauf

