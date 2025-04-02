NZ vs PAK: New Zealand won the second ODI against Pakistan by 84 runs in Hamilton on April 2nd.

In the second One-Day International of their three-match series, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 84 runs on Wednesday in Hamilton. The Kiwis set a target of 292/8 when they batted first, mainly because of a brilliant knock from Mitchell Hay, who finished at 99 and narrowly missed his first ODI century.

As Pakistan took to the crease, led by Mohammed Rizwan, they found themselves in trouble, getting bowled out for 208 runs. Faheem Ashraf was the standout performer for the visitors, but it was New Zealand's Ben Sears who stole the show with a remarkable five-wicket haul, giving his team a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Kiwi bowlers swiftly destroyed Pakistan's batting order, giving their pursuit a rough start. Abdullah Shafique, the opener, was dismissed after only one run, and Babar Azam followed shortly after, putting the side in a vulnerable situation at 32/5 after just 11.4 overs.

Despite the dire circumstances, Naseem Shah, stepping in as a concussion substitute for the injured Haris Rauf, showed great determination and formed a vital 61-run partnership for the ninth wicket. However, Sears was relentless, taking out Faheem Ashraf after a determined innings of 73 runs.

Naseem Shah kept up his batting form, helping Pakistan surpass the 200-run mark with his first ODI half-century off just 41 balls. He ended up with 51 runs when the visitors were all out for 208, but he unfortunately dismissed soon after. Pakistan is having trouble establishing themselves and now trails 2-0 in the series as a result of this loss.

