New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 73 runs in the opening One-Day International at McLean Park in Napier on Saturday, March 29, establishing a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan's batting lineup collapsed dramatically in the end of the match, losing their last seven wickets for 22 runs. Despite a promising start with Babar Azam and Salman Agha at the crease, Pakistan failed to chase down the target being bowled out for 271 runs in 44.1 overs.

Babar Azam was the standout performer for Pakistan, scoring 78 runs off five fours and three sixes before his dismissal triggered the collapse. Salman Agha scored an important 58 runs in 48 balls, forging an 85-run partnership with Babar. While Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan, and skipper Mohammad Rizwan made promising beginnings, they failed to convert them into big scores.

Nathan Smith was the standout bowler for New Zealand, claiming four wickets for 60 runs, with support from Jacob Duffy and others in restricting Pakistan's innings.

The Black Caps scored 344/9 in 50 overs, led by Mark Chapman's century. Chapman's 132-run knock which featured 13 fours and six sixes paved the way for New Zealand's outstanding achievement. Daryl Mitchell and Muhammad Abbas made significant contributions, scoring 76 and 52 runs, respectively.

Irfan Khan was Pakistan's most successful bowler, taking three wickets while Akif and Haris got two wickets each in a losing effort.

