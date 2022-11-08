NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup match Live Streaming: When, where to watch semi-final between New Zealand-Pakistan in India

Headlines

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Brij Bhushan, protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat blame each other for WFI suspension

Why is France spending over Rs 1780 crore to dispose of wine?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Salman Khan completes 35 years in Bollywood: 7 popular one-liners of actor

10 foods to avoid if you have arthritis

Benefits of lemon for diabetics

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Watch: Salman Khan thanks fans for love as he completes 35 years in Bollywood, drops mash-up reel of his films

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup match Live Streaming: When, where to watch semi-final between New Zealand-Pakistan in India

Check out all the details related to the semi-final 1 match between Pakistan-New Zealand to be played in Sydney on Wednesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 08:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

NZ vs PAK semi-final 1 match is scheduled to take place on November 9 (Wednesday) at Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia. Babar Azam is the skipper of Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Kane Williamson leads New Zealand.

READ: 'Bowlers have performed outstandingly throughout the tournament', says Kane Williamson

The Kiwis thrashed hosts and defending champions Australia in their tournament opener. They followed it up with impressive wins against Sri Lanka and Ireland. Their only setback came against England in a closely contested match. 

Kane Williamson and his men still look in top form and are one of the most balanced sides in the tournament. Heading into their seventh semi-final in white ball cricket, New Zealand will want to go all the way and lift the trophy this time around.

On the other hand, Pakistan finished in 2nd place in group 2 during the super 12 round. Out of 5 games, the T20 World Cup 2009 winners won 3 games and lost 2. The Babar Azam-led side crushed South Africa, Netherlands, and Bangladesh. However, they lost to India and Zimbabwe. With 6 points, they finished in the 2nd place in the group 2 points table.

Ahead of Wednesday’s T20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on November 9, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

READ: IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals set to release Shardul Thakur, Mandeep Singh and Tim Siefert ahead of mini auction

Pakistan vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After Allu Arjun's National Award win for Pushpa, Mahesh Babu's old tweet on turning down film goes viral

Major setback for Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup as key players set to miss initial games

Dream Girl 2 movie review: Ayushmann returns to form with mindless comedy, a throwback to best and worst of 90s' cinema

Hema Malini reveals if she will be comfortable kissing onscreen like Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi in RRKPK: 'Kyun nahi...'

Delhi traffic news: Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Sunday, check advisory here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE