NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup match Live Streaming: When, where to watch semi-final between New Zealand-Pakistan in India

Check out all the details related to the semi-final 1 match between Pakistan-New Zealand to be played in Sydney on Wednesday.

NZ vs PAK semi-final 1 match is scheduled to take place on November 9 (Wednesday) at Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia. Babar Azam is the skipper of Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Kane Williamson leads New Zealand.

The Kiwis thrashed hosts and defending champions Australia in their tournament opener. They followed it up with impressive wins against Sri Lanka and Ireland. Their only setback came against England in a closely contested match.

Kane Williamson and his men still look in top form and are one of the most balanced sides in the tournament. Heading into their seventh semi-final in white ball cricket, New Zealand will want to go all the way and lift the trophy this time around.

On the other hand, Pakistan finished in 2nd place in group 2 during the super 12 round. Out of 5 games, the T20 World Cup 2009 winners won 3 games and lost 2. The Babar Azam-led side crushed South Africa, Netherlands, and Bangladesh. However, they lost to India and Zimbabwe. With 6 points, they finished in the 2nd place in the group 2 points table.

Ahead of Wednesday’s T20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on November 9, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee