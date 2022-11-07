NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Pakistan, Semifinal 1 of T20 World Cup 2022

Source: ICC (Twitter), Black Caps (Twitter)

New Zealand and Pakistan will clash in the first semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on November 9. It has been a remarkable journey for both sides at the World Cup so far. Babar Azam's men got their campaign underway with a last-ball defeat against arch-rivals India.

They faced off against Zimbabwe in the next match and astonishingly lost the fixture. However, Pakistan would then go on to beat the Netherlands before dishing out another clinical performance against South Africa in a do-or-die clash.

The 2009 T20 World Cup champs needed a helping hand which came from the Dutch side who defeated the Proteas on Sunday, and Babar's side prevailed over Bangladesh to seal a place in the final four.

New Zealand meanwhile were far more consistent, beating Australia by a massive 89-run in their first match, but had to take a point from their game against Afghanistan which was washed out. Kane Williamson's men bounced back with a win over Sri Lanka, although a defeat to England delayed their progress to the semis, which they ultimately sealed by beating Ireland.

New Zealand and Pakistan played a seven-match T20I tri-series in the leadup to the World Cup, wherein the Green Army prevailed over the Kiwis.

Dream11 Prediction – NZ vs PAK, 1st semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022

Keeper – Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Shan Masood

All-rounders – Shadab Khan, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand vs Pakistan Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

NZ vs PAK My Dream11 team

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Mohammad Rizwan, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Details

The T20 World Cup 2022 1st semifinal match between New Zealand and Pakistan is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST on Wednesday, November 9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris