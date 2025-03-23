New Zealand achieved a big T20 win by runs, coming close to surpassing their second biggest victory which was against the West Indies in 2018 at Bay Oval venue.

Pakistan faced a tough blow in the fourth T20I against New Zealand, leading to an unwanted record for the team. The lack of maturity from Salman Agha and his team was clear as they struggled to chase down a daunting target of 221 runs at Mount Maunganui. With an overly aggressive strategy, the Pakistan batters kept losing wickets and ended up bowled out for just 105 runs in 16.2 overs. This defeat handed New Zealand a solid 3-1 lead in the five-match series, even though they were missing some key players who were off playing in the Indian Premier League.

Jacob Duffy was the highlight of the Kiwi bowling attack, taking four wickets while Zakary Foulkes added three, effectively shredding Pakistan's inexperienced batting order. Only Abdul Samad (44) and Irfan Khan (24) scored in double figures, with the rest of the team struggling to make an impact.

This loss was Pakistan's worst defeat by runs in T20I history, exceeding their previous record against New Zealand in 2016. It is also one of New Zealand's most significant T20 victory in terms of runs, almost matching their 119-run success over the West Indies at the same stadium in 2018.

Despite the heavy defeat, Pakistan managed to avoid setting a new record for their lowest T20I score, surpassing their previous low of 74 against Australia in 2012. Thanks to Abdul Samad's unbeaten 44, Pakistan reached a total of 91, just above their lowest score against New Zealand.

