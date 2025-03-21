PAK vs NZ: The opener scored 105 not out off of 45 balls to help his team win the third T20 match and stay in contention in the five-match series.

Pakistan has kept their T20 series against the Black Caps alive with an impressive nine-wicket win in the third match held in Auckland tonight. After New Zealand cruised to easy victories in the first two matches in Christchurch and Dunedin, Pakistan came back with a fresh sense of determination and grit at Eden Park.

They did a great job of limiting the Black Caps to 204 runs in 19.5 overs, with Mark Chapman shining as the standout performer for the Kiwi team, scoring 94 runs off 44 balls, while captain Michael Bracewell added 31 runs to the total.

In a remarkable display, twenty-two-year-old Hasan Nawaz notched his first T20 international century in just his third match, leading Pakistan to victory with four overs to spare.

Mohammad Haris (41) and captain Salman Ali Agha (51 not out) provided solid support to Hasan (105 not out), as the Black Caps bowlers struggled to keep the runs in check.

With two matches left in the series, the next game is set to take place at Tauranga's Bay Oval on Sunday. It was a tough day for New Zealand fans, who had just seen the women's team suffer an eight-wicket loss to Australia at Eden Park.

