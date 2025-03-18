Ahead of the second T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan, let us take a look at the weather conditions and pitch report of the University Oval Stadium in Dunedin.

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I: After clinching the first game in Christchurch, host New Zealand is looking to come out on top again in the second T20I match against Pakistan in Dunedin. The match is scheduled to be played at Dunedin's University Oval Stadium on Tuesday, March 18 at 6:45 am (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at the pitch report and weather report of the second T20 match along with some special statistics of the venue.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Pitch Report:

The second match in the five-match T20I series will be played at Dunedin's University Oval Stadium. Before this game, only three T20 international matches have been played so far. Talking about the pitch of this stadium, it is an average one where both batters and bowlers are expected to get an equal advantage.

The highest T20I score on this pitch is 224 runs which was made by the host nation last year against the same opposition. The average batting first total on this ground is 195 runs, so one can expect a high-scoring game on Tuesday. It is a typical New Zealand pitch where fast bowlers will be in a dominant position as there will be enough bounce for them. New Zealand is still unbeaten on this ground and with the momentum they gained after winning the first game, they will be confident of winning the second match as well.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025, 2nd T20I Weather Report:

Rain is expected to play its game in the Dunedin T20I. Currently, there are 45 per cent chance of rain, which can affect the match. Humidity will also affect the movement of the ball. The maximum temperature in Dunedin is predicted to be 12 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius.