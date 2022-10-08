NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Pakistan tri-series match in Christchurch

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs to kickstart their tri-series campaign with a win on Friday. Babar Azam's men return to action on Saturday again, this time against the hosts New Zealand who will also look to get going in winning ways.

Mohammad Rizwan continued his impressive form as he scored an unbeaten 78-run inning which helped the Men in Green put up a fight-worthy total of 167 runs on the board. In reply, Bangladesh could only muster up 146 runs and thus suffered a defeat.

New Zealand meanwhile come into this series on the back of a T20I series win over the West Indies. The Kiwis however will be without the services of Daryl Mitchell, who has been ruled out through a fracture on his hand.

Cricket speaks: When Babar met Kane



Cricket speaks: When Babar met Kane

Dream11 Prediction – PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I of tri-series

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan (c), Devon Conway, Finn Allen

Batsmen – Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Shadab Khan (vc)

Bowlers – Ish Sodhi, Haris Rauf, Trent Boult

PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, SH Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(C), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I My Dream11 team

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Glenn Phillips, Shadab Khan (vc), Ish Sodhi, Haris Rauf, Trent Boult

PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I Match Details

PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I of the tri-series is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM IST on Saturday, October 8 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The live streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime app and website.