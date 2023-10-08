NZ vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

Check out all the details related to New Zealand vs Netherlands match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Hyderabad.

New Zealand is gearing up for their second match in the 2023 World Cup, set to take place in Hyderabad on Monday, October 9, where they will face the Netherlands. This encounter will mark only the fifth ODI meeting between these two sides.

The New Zealand team made a resounding start to their World Cup campaign, securing a commanding nine-wicket victory over defending champions England in the tournament's opening fixture. This triumph was propelled by stellar performances from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, both of whom notched blistering unbeaten centuries. New Zealand's bowlers had earlier set the tone by restricting England to a total of 282/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

On the other hand, the Netherlands displayed an impressive show of strength in their match against Pakistan. Despite falling short by 81 runs in the end, they earned admiration from the cricketing world by bundling out Pakistan for a total of 286 runs in just 49 overs. Their upcoming match against New Zealand offers yet another opportunity for the Netherlands to showcase their potential on the global stage.

Live Streaming Details

Where is the New Zealand vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match?

New Zealand vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time is the New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including New Zealand vs Netherlands, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Hyderabad on Monday, October 9. The temperature would hover around 33 degree celsius and the humidity level will be close to 50 percent.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad offers advantages to both the batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers can easily exploit the early seam and swing conditions.

NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 Predicted Playing 11

New Zealand Predicted Playing 11 vs Netherlands: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Netherlands Predicted Playing 11 vs New Zealand: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren