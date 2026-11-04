FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ayushmann Khurana in trouble, receives extortion threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang? Here's what we know

Ayushmann Khurana receives extortion threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang?

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan flags air pollution risk makes big statement: 'Bursting crackers is Anti-National'

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan flags air pollution risk makes big statement

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij hits out at makers over alleged targeting, says ‘I’ll not continue the show’

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij hits out at makers over alleged targeting

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

NZ vs IND, 1st ODI: Arshdeep's 4-wicket haul earns him place alongside Srinath and Shami in elite ODI list

In a memorable first ODI against New Zealand in the 5-match series, Arshdeep Singh achieved a milestone shared by two Indian greats. Know more about the feat here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 01:31 PM IST

NZ vs IND, 1st ODI: Arshdeep's 4-wicket haul earns him place alongside Srinath and Shami in elite ODI list
Arshdeep joins Srinath and Shami after a 4-wicket haul in the Auckland ODI. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has scripted history during the first ODI game against New Zealand in Auckland and joined the list of elite players like Javagal Srinath and Mohammed Shami. Arshdeep took a four-wicket haul in his 10-over spell and became the third Indian pacer to achieve it on New Zealand soil. However, Arshdeep's 4/70 is the fourth-best spell by an Indian pacer in New Zealand after Srinath's 4/23 at Auckland (2003) and 4/52 at Napier (1995), and Shami's 4/55 at Napier (2014).

Arshdeep Singh joins Srinath, Shami in Indian ODI record books

If he had managed to take one more wicket and complete his 5-wicket haul, he would have become only the second Indian to achieve the feat, after Anil Kumble's 5/33 at Wellington (1994).

After decimating Kiwis in the first ODI at the Eden Park, Arshdeep said, ''Loving the weather here and there is good purchase off the surface. After coming from the subcontinent, when you get some life in the wickets, it's always a pleasure to bowl here. And yeah, the wind is helping as well.''

The 27-year-old pacer also talked about the short ball tactic in the game and added, ''I felt like there was something in the wicket, so we were just trying to hit the seam hard and try to get purchase off the surface. And they were trying some shots of that length, so we got the wickets.''

 

 

Arshdeep reveals story behind dance celebration for girlfriend

On being asked about missing his 5-wicket haul in ODIs and dancing celebration after scalping Kyle Jamieson's wicket, he further said, ''Favourite one would have been the fifth one, which I didn't get. So, I am still searching for one. That is for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps where we're out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration. So this was for her.''

Meanwhile, the hosts were bundled out for 185 in the 41st over, and currently the match is stopped due to rain. So far, Team India posted 54/1 in 10.5 overs with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli at the crease.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Midterm Elections 2026: What is Samosa Caucus? How have Indian-origin politicians performed in polls?
US Midterms 2026: How have Indian-origin politicians performed in polls?
Ramayana movie review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Nitesh bring the most impactful, detailed, visually rich take on Indian epic since Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan
Ramayana review: Ranbir, Yash, Nitesh bring most impactful take on Indian epic
Ayushmann Khurana in trouble, receives extortion threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang? Here's what we know
Ayushmann Khurana receives extortion threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang?
NZ vs IND, 1st ODI: Arshdeep's 4-wicket haul earns him place alongside Srinath and Shami in elite ODI list
NZ vs IND, 1st ODI: Arshdeep's 4-wicket haul earns him place alongside Srinath
Your Aadhaar Card will not bring you government cash benefits now: What next?
Your Aadhaar Card will not bring you government cash benefits now: What next?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement