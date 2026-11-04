NZ vs IND, 1st ODI: Arshdeep's 4-wicket haul earns him place alongside Srinath and Shami in elite ODI list

In a memorable first ODI against New Zealand in the 5-match series, Arshdeep Singh achieved a milestone shared by two Indian greats. Know more about the feat here.

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has scripted history during the first ODI game against New Zealand in Auckland and joined the list of elite players like Javagal Srinath and Mohammed Shami. Arshdeep took a four-wicket haul in his 10-over spell and became the third Indian pacer to achieve it on New Zealand soil. However, Arshdeep's 4/70 is the fourth-best spell by an Indian pacer in New Zealand after Srinath's 4/23 at Auckland (2003) and 4/52 at Napier (1995), and Shami's 4/55 at Napier (2014).

Arshdeep Singh joins Srinath, Shami in Indian ODI record books

If he had managed to take one more wicket and complete his 5-wicket haul, he would have become only the second Indian to achieve the feat, after Anil Kumble's 5/33 at Wellington (1994).

After decimating Kiwis in the first ODI at the Eden Park, Arshdeep said, ''Loving the weather here and there is good purchase off the surface. After coming from the subcontinent, when you get some life in the wickets, it's always a pleasure to bowl here. And yeah, the wind is helping as well.''

The 27-year-old pacer also talked about the short ball tactic in the game and added, ''I felt like there was something in the wicket, so we were just trying to hit the seam hard and try to get purchase off the surface. And they were trying some shots of that length, so we got the wickets.''

Arshdeep reveals story behind dance celebration for girlfriend

On being asked about missing his 5-wicket haul in ODIs and dancing celebration after scalping Kyle Jamieson's wicket, he further said, ''Favourite one would have been the fifth one, which I didn't get. So, I am still searching for one. That is for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps where we're out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration. So this was for her.''

Meanwhile, the hosts were bundled out for 185 in the 41st over, and currently the match is stopped due to rain. So far, Team India posted 54/1 in 10.5 overs with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli at the crease.