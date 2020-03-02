NZ vs IND: VVS Laxman reveals main reason behind Virat Kohli's poor run of form with bat for Team India

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's form with the bat in the past few matches have been below average when it comes to his regular standards.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has now expressed his thoughts on what might be the reason behind Virat's dip in form.

The veteran batter said that Kohli isn't bringing his bat down properly which is why he keeps losing his wicket cheaply.

“The problem for Virat Kohli is not the LBW dismissal, but the way the bat is coming down. This was the way he was getting out in England against the moving ball, especially against James Anderson,” Laxman said while speaking on Star Sports.

“In this series we have seen the bat coming down at an angle, that is why there is always going to be a gap between bat and ball."

"He will not have any time to meet the ball once there is movement,” he added.

After a below-average performance in the first Test, which India ended up losing by 10 wickets, Kohli was dismissed for just 3 and 14 runs during the second one in Christchurch.

Also read BCCI president Sourav Ganguly provides update on India-Pakistan's participation in Asia Cup 2020

The 31-year-old has now scored just 218 runs in his last 11 innings and shamed just one half-century on the ongoing tour of New Zealand.

The Indian skipper is also on a century-less run in international cricketer in his last 21 innings for India.