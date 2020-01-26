NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli lauds Indian bowlers for restricting New Zealand to 132 in 2nd T20I

Brief Scores: India 135/3 (KL Rahul 57*, Shreyas Iyer 44, Tim Southee 2-12) defeat New Zealand 132/5 (Tim Seifert 33, Colin Munro 26, Ravindra Jadeja 2-18) by seven wickets.

Team India cruised to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I match in Auckland on Sunday (January 26).

With this victory, the Men In Blue has gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Indian skipper Virat Kohli lauded his bowlers for their top-notch performance in Auckland to restrict the home side at a low total.

"I think we had another good performance today, especially with the ball," Kohli claimed.

"The bowlers stood up and took control of what we wanted to do out there. Sticking to one side of the wicket was a very good feature for us as a team to restrict a good New Zealand team to 132 which I think was below par,” he added.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first and was restricted to 132/5 in the allotted twenty overs thanks to some terrific bowling from the Indian bowlers.

"The low total led us to bat in that manner but we thought the pitch was good for 160 in the first half. We understood the angles of the field better, how the pitch was playing and I had to think on my feet as a captain," the 30-year-old claimed.

"The ball gripped for the spinners and I think Jadeja was outstanding. Chahal was a banker. Bumrah was amazing as well, and Shami and Shardul and Shivam making very good contributions with the ball but I think we backed it up in the field more importantly."

In chase of a target score of 133, India lost its start opener Rohit Sharma (8) in the very first over of the innings as Tim Southee gave the Kiwis an early breakthrough. Kohli then came in and formed a 31-run partnership with KL Rahul before Southee struck again for the home side and sent Kohli (11) back to the dressing room in the sixth over, reducing India to 39/2.

However, it was Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's serging knocks of 44 and 57* runs respectively which proved to be match-winning for India.

The two sides will lock horns again on January 29 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton for the third T20I clash of the series.