NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli heard saying ‘Jab India mein yeh ayenge tab dikha doonga’ during NZ’s 2nd innings in Christchurch

Team India was humbled by an emphatic 7-wicket loss by New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (March 2).

With this victory, the Blackcaps also whitewashed India in the two-match Test series and has claimed up to third in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 180 points.

Still, India are still leading the pack with 360 points after 9 matches played.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had a very poor tour as he failed to score big against the Kiwis. After a below-average performance in the first Test, which India ended up losing by 10 wickets, Kohli was dismissed for just 3 and 14 runs during the second one in Christchurch.

During the second Test, Virat caught a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons too. From giving Kane Williamson a thumping send-off to shushing the crowd at Christchurch and telling them to ‘Shut the f**k', the India skipper was right at the centre of attention.

Now, according to the reports from Indian Express, Kohli was heard saying, “Jab India mein yeh log aayengey, tab dikha doonga (I will show them when they come to India),” on day three of the second Test while standing at the slips when the Blackcaps were chasing down India's 132-run target.

The 31-year-old is widely known for his passionate and aggressive approach to the game while batting and fielding.

When asked if he needs to simmer down his on-field aggression during the post-match press conference on Monday, Kohli lost his cool and went on a short rant too.

"What do you think? I am asking you for the answer."

"You need to find out exactly what happened and then come up with a better question, I have spoken with the match referee, you cannot come here with half knowledge. Thank you," Kohli replied to a journalist who asked him if he needs to tone down his aggression to set an example for his teammates.