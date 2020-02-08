Trending#

NZ vs IND: Tim Southee has now dismissed Virat Kohli for record number of times in international cricket

The Kiwi pacer achieved this feat during New Zealand's second ODI match against India at Eden Park in Auckland.


Tim Southee and Virat Kohli

Updated: Feb 8, 2020, 10:19 PM IST

Tim Southee on Saturday (February 8) became the leading bowler in world cricket to have dismissed Virat Kohli in all three formats of the game.

The Kiwi pacer achieved this feat during New Zealand's second ODI match against India at Eden Park in Auckland, which they ended up winning by 22 runs.

Southee so far has dismissed the Indian skipper nine times which includes 6 times in ODI cricket.

The 31-year-old now tops the elite list of bowlers and surpassed England's James Anderson and Graeme Swann, who managed to send Kohli back to the dressing room eight times in international cricket.

On the day, Virat managed to score just 15 runs before losing his wicket in chase of a target score of 274 for the Men In Blue.

Team India's top and middle-order failed to deliver with the bat again during the Auckland ODI. Ravindra Jadeja (55 off 73 balls) along with Navdeep Saini (45 off 49 balls) knitted together a 76-run partnership ended in vain as India were all-out for 251.

Batting first, Ross Taylor played yet another unbeaten knock of 73 runs of 74 balls and helped New Zealand hoist a total of 273/8 in 50 overs.

The BlackCaps have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after a miserable performance in the T20I series against the visitors.

Pacer Kyle Jamieson (2/42 and 25 off 24 balls) also picked up the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance on his debut.

With the series already in the bag, New Zealand is set to take on India in the third and final ODI match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 11.