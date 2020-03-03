NZ vs IND: Tim Southee comes out in defence of Virat Kohli's on-field antics during Christchurch Test
The 31-year-old is widely known for his passionate and aggressive approach to the game while batting and fielding.
Kiwi pacer Tim Southee has defended Virat Kohli’s on-field antics on Tuesday (March 3) after New Zealand's emphatic 7-wicket win over India in the second Test at Christchurch.
Southee claimed that the Indian skipper is a “very passionate guy” who always tries to “bring out the best in himself”.
“He’s a very passionate guy... and very energetic in the field. He tries to bring out the best in himself,” Southee told Radio New Zealand.
During the second Test, Virat caught a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons too. From giving Kane Williamson a thumping send-off to shushing the crowd at Christchurch and telling them to ‘Shut the f**k', the India skipper was right at the centre of attention.
When asked if he needs to simmer down his on-field aggression during the post-match press conference on Monday, Kohli lost his cool and went on a short rant too.
"What do you think? I am asking you for the answer."
"You need to find out exactly what happened and then come up with a better question, I have spoken with the match referee, you cannot come here with half knowledge. Thank you," Kohli replied to a journalist who asked him if he needs to tone down his aggression to set an example for his teammates.
