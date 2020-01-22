NZ vs IND: This is why Wriddhiman Saha will miss Bengal's next Ranji Trophy clash against Delhi

Team India's first-choice Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has been asked to skip Bengal's Raji Trophy clash against Delhi to keep himself fresh ahead of the two-match Test series in New Zealand.

Saha is currently recovering from a fractured finger on his right hand, which he suffered during India's Day/Night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens back in November.

The Bengal cricketer successfully underwent surgery and rehab for it too in the past months.

"Wriddhi will not be available for Delhi match (at Eden Gardens from Sunday). I think the Board (BCCI) has said no to him," Bengal coach Arun Lal was quoted as saying by PTI after his side's victory over Hyderabad.

"It’s great to have him but it will not make any difference. In any case, we have got a winning side. It’s okay it would have been for just one game," he added.

The two-match Test series in New Zealand will begin on February 21. Ahead of that, India will be taking on the Kiwis in a five-match T20I series, starting from January 24.

Going into the red-ball match-up against the hosts, India will be without Ishant Sharma after the star pacer suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle during Delhi's Ranji Trophy clash against Vidarbha.

The 'Men In Blue' landed in Auckland on Tuesday (January 21) and has been gearing up for the series opener.

Another key name missing from India's lineup for the series is Shikhar Dhawan, who suffered an unfortunate shoulder injury during the Bengaluru ODI against Australia and was ruled out of the tour completely.