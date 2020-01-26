Headlines

Homecricket

cricket

NZ vs IND: Shreyas Iyer name drops Team India cricketer from whom he 'learnt art of chasing targets'

India and New Zealand will lock horns again on January 29 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton for the third T20I clash of the series.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 26, 2020, 08:35 PM IST

India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has revealed how he has learned the skill of chasing a target from skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday (January 26).

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Iyer reflected on his performance during Team India's emphatic 7-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I.

"Virat Kohli is a perfect example when goes out to bat and the way he plans his innings. I learn a lot from him personally the way he grinds out and he tries to finish the game that the best part about him," Iyer told reporters.

The Mumbai cricketer also claimed that Rohit Sharma and captain Kohli inspire youngsters in the national side.

"Also Rohit Sharma whenever given the opportunity he makes the best use of it. All these amazing characters in the team really set a good example for the youngster and there is a lot to learn from him," he said.

In chase of a target score of 133, India lost its start opener Rohit Sharma (8) in the very first over of the innings as Tim Southee gave the Kiwis an early breakthrough.

Skipper Virat Kohli then came in and formed a 31-run partnership with KL Rahul before Southee struck again for the home side and sent Kohli (11) back to the dressing room in the sixth over, reducing India to 39/2.

However, it was Iyer's introduction that revitalized the chase for India when he forming a match-winning partnership with KL.

The charismatic duo knitted together an 86-run partnership before Ish Sodhi dismissed Iyer (44) in the 17th over and India lost their third wicket on the chase.

Speaking on the topic of youngsters needing to back their abilities to perform well on the pitch, Shreyas said: "IPL you get a lot of experience as a youngster, I have been playing for five years, right now captaining Delhi team."

"No matter whatever people its really important to back yourself and believe in your instincts because that going to take you through in a long series," he added.

India and New Zealand will lock horns again on January 29 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton for the third T20I clash of the series.

