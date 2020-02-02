NZ vs IND: Rohit Sharma joins Dhoni, Tendulkar, Azharuddin in elite list of runs scorers for India

Team India's star opener Rohit Sharma has once again set yet another run-scoring record with his bat during Men In Blue's 7-run win over New Zealand on Sunday (February 2).

During the 5th and the final T20I of the five-match series, Sharma became the eighth Indian to smash 14,000 international runs across different formats of the game.

On the list, Mohammad Azharuddin (15,593) Virender Sehwag (17,253), MS Dhoni (17,266), Sourav Ganguly (18,575), Virat Kohli (21,788), Rahul Dravid (24,208) and Sachin Tendulkar (34,357) are the other Indian cricketers to score more than 14,000 international runs.

During this five-match series, Rohit had earlier completed 10,000 runs as an opening batsman.

Going into Sunday's clash, India decided to rest Kohli in the fifth T20I and Sharma was given the responsibility to lead the side.

While KL scored 45 runs on the day, Sharma - the Men In Blue skipper today in Virat Kohli's absence - smashed 65 runs off 41 deliveries before leaving the field retired and did not come out to field later on.

In the absence of Sharma, KL Rahul lead Team India during their run-defense.

In chase of a target score of 164 runs, New Zealand got off to a shocking start as they lost three of their top-order batsmen before the completion of four overs.

However, Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor then formed a partnership and steadied the ship for the BlackCaps.

Seifert and Taylor knitted together a 99-run partnership before Navdeep Saini dismissed Seifert just moments after he reached his half-century on the day.

The Kiwi tailenders also failed to take their side over the line as faced their fifth successive defeat at home against Team India.

India will once again lock horns with New Zealand on February 5 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton for the first ODI of the three-match series next.