NZ vs IND: Ravi Shastri labels Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill as 'supremely excellent talents' ahead of Test opener

After an exceptional performance with the India A squad, young batsman Shubman Gill has secured his place for the Test series against New Zealand with the senior team.

Team India decided to bring in Prithvi Shaw from India A squad to the series side during India's three-match ODI against the Kiwis after Rohit Sharma was ruled out for the rest of the series through injury.

Ahead of the kick-off the two-match Test series, head coach Ravi Shastri has lauded the two youngsters labeled them as "supremely excellent talents".

"Both are supremely exciting talents. Regardless of who gets into the XI in Wellington, the fact of the matter is they're here, part of India's national squad, and from here on they should know that the sky remains the limit," Shastri told TOI.

"They're all from the same school, you know. They love facing the new ball, enjoy a challenge."

"Rohit is unfortunately out so that puts Shubman and Prithvi in contention to open with Mayank. That competition is necessary and that's what makes a bunch of 15 look strong and stable," he added.

It was in New Zealand last year that Gill had made his India debut. Now as he gears to take on the BlackCaps he explains how fitness has been central to his development.

Speaking on the topic of India missing key players through injuries, Ravi said: "Around four to five of our core are missing. Bhuvi could've been extremely useful in the conditions here, but never mind. That's why I said, having options available are always in the best interests of the team."

Team India are currently the league leaders on the World Test Championship (WTC) table, however, Shastri wants his boys to secure their place in the final of the tournament now.

“We need 100 points to be in contention to play at Lord's (in the World Test Championship final). Two overseas wins out of six Tests will keep us in good stead."

"We play six Tests overseas this year (two in NZ and four in Australia). So, that's one objective. The other is to play like the world's No. 1 Test team - because that's what this team believes in more than anything else. On the Test front, that's what we're looking at," he said.

India and New Zealand will lock horns again in a two-match Test series next, scheduled to start from February 21.