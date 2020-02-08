NZ vs IND: Navdeep Saini reveals which New Zealand batsman is his toughest 'challenge'

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini has expressed his thoughts on how Martin Guptill's aggressive batting style is the biggest challenge for him.

His remarks came after New Zealand cruised to a series-clinching 22-run win over India in the second ODI match at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (February 8).

With this win, the BlackCaps have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Saini named Guptill has his toughest opponent in the series.

"I think Martin Guptill is an aggressive player and is a challenge for me," Saini said.

Martin Guptill played a run-a-ball 79 at the top of the order with Henry Nicholls (41) to give the BlackCaps a decent start on the day. Ross Taylor then played yet another unbeaten knock of 73 runs of 74 balls and helped New Zealand hoist a total of 273/8 in 50 overs.

"Since the wicket was flat, my focus was to stay at the crease and help the batsman at the other end. The plan was to contribute for the team and take the match close," he said.

"We could have stayed at crease and taken the match to the end. I regret that I got out in the end and was not able to the side over the line."

"In international cricket, the error of margin is very low and you need to stick to plans and execute them. You need to be mentally strong at this level," he added.

Navdeep Saini (45 off 49 balls) alongside Ravindra Jadeja (55 off 73 balls) knitted together a 76-run partnership ended in vain as India were all-out for 251.

Tim Southee despite running temperature (2/41 in 10 overs) was brilliant with the new ball as his incutter got rid of Virat Kohli but it was poor shot selection from a set Shreyas Iyer (52) and Kedar Jadhav (9) in the middle overs did cost India dearly after the inexperienced pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw had a second successive poor day.

Pacer Kyle Jamieson (2/42 and 25 off 24 balls) also picked up the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance on his debut.

With the series already in the bag, New Zealand is set to take on India in the third and final ODI match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 11.