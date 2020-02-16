NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant shine with bat as Team India's practice game against New Zealand XI ends in draw

Headlines

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

ED attaches assets linked to Lalu Yadav’s family in land for job scam

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Meet India's richest billionaire in telecom sector with Rs 1,19,250 crore net worth, he heads Rs 5.17 lakh cr company

'What did police do for 14 days?' Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Alia Bhatt shares smiling photo with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar; thanks fans for showering love on RRKPK

Cricket

NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant shine with bat as Team India's practice game against New Zealand XI ends in draw

India scored 252 runs in 48 overs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 16, 2020, 03:59 PM IST

Team India's three-day warm-up match against New Zealand XI ended in a draw on Sunday (February 16) ahead of the two-match Test series versus the Blackcaps.

Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal resumed the batting on the final day at 59/0 and managed to add just 13 runs to the total before Daryl Mitchell sent Shaw (39) back to the pavilion.

Youngstar Shubman Gill once again failed to deliver with the bat in the practice games as Mitchell removed him for 8 runs, reducing India to 82/2.

Nonetheless, Agarwal did find his form back some-what with the bat and played a 99-ball 81 knock before returning to the dugout retire hurt.

Out of favor Rishabh Pant also played a quickfire innings of 70 runs and smashed four 4s and six 6s on his way.

In the end, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (30*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (16*) guided Indian to the score and the match ended in a draw.

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

