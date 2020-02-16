NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant shine with bat as Team India's practice game against New Zealand XI ends in draw

India scored 252 runs in 48 overs.

Team India's three-day warm-up match against New Zealand XI ended in a draw on Sunday (February 16) ahead of the two-match Test series versus the Blackcaps.

Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal resumed the batting on the final day at 59/0 and managed to add just 13 runs to the total before Daryl Mitchell sent Shaw (39) back to the pavilion.

Youngstar Shubman Gill once again failed to deliver with the bat in the practice games as Mitchell removed him for 8 runs, reducing India to 82/2.

Nonetheless, Agarwal did find his form back some-what with the bat and played a 99-ball 81 knock before returning to the dugout retire hurt.

Out of favor Rishabh Pant also played a quickfire innings of 70 runs and smashed four 4s and six 6s on his way.

In the end, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (30*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (16*) guided Indian to the score and the match ended in a draw.

