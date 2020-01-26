NZ vs IND: KL Rahul reveals what helped him become more consistent for Team India

Team India opener KL Rahul played an emphatic knock to help India cruise to victory against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday (26).

The Karnataka batsman was in scintillating form again for the Men In Blue, smashing 57* runs off 50 balls to guide India to a 7-wicket win in the end with 15 balls to spare in chase of a target score of 133.

Speaking at the post-match trophy ceremony, Rahul said: "Obviously different circumstances, the target was different, the pitch was a little different from what we played on a couple of days ago."

"So, I knew I couldn't play the same way I played a couple of days ago. I had a different responsibility today. We lost our senior players Rohit and Virat early so I had to stay in there and make sure I finish the game,” he added.

The Karnataka wicketkeeper-batsman also picked up the Man-of-the-Match award for his unbeaten innings and claimed how making some subtle changes to his play helped him perform well in the past few games now.

"I think the understanding of my game and how I'm reading the situation and reading the game has gotten better for me."

"That's helped me be more consistent and I've always put the team ahead and thought about what the team requires at that moment. More often than not I've come up with the right shots and right answers so that's been the mantra for my success in the last several T20s," Rahul added.

With this victory, the Men In Blue has gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

The two sides will lock horns again on January 29 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton for the third T20I clash of the series.