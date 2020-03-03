NZ vs IND: Kapil Dev reckons Virat Kohli's dip in form is down to his age

Former Team India skipper Kapil Dev has voiced his suggestion on how Virat Kohli, who has been struggling to score runs, can get back to his former form again.

"His reflexes and hand-eye coordination are probably slowing down," Dev said on ABP news.

"When you reach a certain age, when you cross 30 then it affects your eyesight. In swings, which used to be his strength, he (Kohli) used to flick them four but now he has been dismissed twice. So I think he needs to adjust his eyesight a bit," he added.

After a below-average performance in the first Test, which India ended up losing by 10 wickets, Kohli was dismissed for just 3 and 14 runs during the second one in Christchurch.

"When big players start getting bowled or LBW to incoming deliveries then you have to tell them to practise more. It shows that your eyes and your reflexes have slowed down a bit and in no time your strengths turn into your weakness," India's former World Cup-winning skipper said.

"From 18-24, your eyesight is at the optimum level but after that, it depends on how you work on it," he added.

Dev then went on to add how former greats like Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Vivian Richards, etc all had a dip in form during their playing time and Kohli should look to get his A-Game back on track during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"So Kohli needs to practise more. When your eyesight weakens then you have to tighten up your technique more. The same ball which he used pounce on so quickly, he's getting late on it now," Dev said.

"I think IPL will help him. He will start getting the hang of it. He's a great cricketer, he will definitely realise it himself and make adjustments," he added.

New Zealand whitewashed India in the two-match Test series and has claimed up to third in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 180 points.

Team India are still leading the pack with 360 points after 9 matches played.