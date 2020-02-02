NZ vs IND: India defeats New Zealand by 7 runs in 5th T20I to complete series whitewash

Team India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (February 2).

With this win, the Men In Blue registered a complete whitewash against the hosts in the five-match series by winning all five of them.

In chase of a target score of 164 runs, New Zealand got off to a shocking start as they lost three of their top-order batsmen before the completion of four overs.

Openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro failed to give the home side a proper start as Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar sent both the batsmen back to the dressing room early.

Just moments later, Tom Bruce also got run out and returned to the pavilion for a duck.

However, Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor then formed a partnership and steadied the ship for the BlackCaps.

The Kiwi duo went absolutely mayhem on Shivam Dube and scored 34 runs off his over to switch the momentum towards the hosts.

Seifert and Taylor knitted together a 99-run partnership before Navdeep Saini dismissed Seifert just moments after he reached his half-century on the day.

The fall of wickets continued after that too as Bumrah bowled Daryl Mitchell for 2 runs.

Shardul Thakur next dismissed Mitchell Santner and Scott Kuggeleijn in the 17th over as India regained control of the match.

In the very next over, Saini provided his side with the much-needed wicket of Ross Taylor as the veteran returned to the dugout after scoring 53 runs.

The Kiwi tailenders also failed to take their side over the line as faced their fifth successive defeat at home against Team India.

Earlier, India hoisted a total of 163/3 from the allotted 20 overs as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma played instrumental knocks yet again.

Samson again failed to deliver with the bat for India when he opened the batting with KL and got dismissed after scoring just 2 runs.

While KL scored 45 runs on the day, Sharma - the Men In Blue skipper today in Virat Kohli's absence - smashed 65 runs before leaving the field retired hurt from 41 deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer (33*) and Manish Pandey (11*) stayed unbeaten in the end to take India to a total of 163 runs.

India will once again lock horns with New Zealand on February 5 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton for the first ODI of the three-match series next.