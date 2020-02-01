NZ vs IND: ICC fines India 40% match fee for maintaining slow over-rate against New Zealand in Wellington T20I

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday (February 1) has fined Team India 40 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fourth T20I match in Wellington against New Zealand.

Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after the 'Men In Blue' were two overs short of the target after the allowed time.

As per Article 2.22 under the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players will be fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Team India defeated New Zealand after yet another nail baiting super over in the fourth T20I match at the Westpac Stadium on Friday.

With this win, India has gained a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series over the hosts after another dramatic finish in Wellington.

In the Super Over, the Kiwis came out and hoisted a target score of 14 rubs for India batting first.

On the chase, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli boosted the Men In Blue to the score in just five deliveries. KL gave India the perfect start by scoring 10 runs off the first two balls before losing his wicket. Kohli, in the end, guided his side to victory with a thumping boundary.

The final T20I clash between these two sides will take place at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on February 2.