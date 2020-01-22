NZ vs IND: Gautam Gambhir wants management to clear doubts over Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul's role

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has asked for a clear picture regarding Rishabh Pant's impending future in the national side.

The wicketkeeper-batsman picked up a concussion during India's first ODI clash against Australia and was ruled out for the final two matches of the series.

Due to his injury, KL Rahul took on the beekeeping for the 'Men In Blue' and performed brilliantly and helped his side secure the three-match ODI series against the Aussies 2-1.

"There are few areas in cricket and business which overlap. Let's talk about KL Rahul, a fantastic human resource for Indian cricket. He has a good attitude, top-class fitness level, an array of strokes and leadership qualities. On a corporate scale, Rahul is an invaluable middle-management asset who can be groomed for bigger roles," Gambhir wrote in his column for TOI.

"A concussion break to Rishabh Pant meant that Rahul had to keep wickets too, a task he did with assurance. This has now led to talk that he will continue this dual role in the upcoming limited-overs games.

"I hope the Indian team's HR department - selectors and team management - have deliberated carefully on this," he added.

KL's recent performances in white-ball cricket have been phenomenal for India. The Karnataka batsman has managed to play big knocks both while opening the innings and also coming down the order.

During the Rajkot ODI on January 17 against the kangaroos, Rahul came in at no.5 to bat and played a serging innings of 80 runs off 52 balls.

Skipper Virat Kohli recently also confirmed that KL will be keeping the stumps for India during the New Zealand series, building fresh doubts over the future of young Pant.

"I want the decision-makers to consider a few aspects. Have they discussed this with Rahul?": Gambhir asked in his column.

"Is he wholeheartedly performing the role? It's usually impossible for a young cricketer to say "no" to anything thrown at him without risking getting dropped."

"Second, what happens to Rishabh Pant? I think his confidence is already eroding under the constant scrutiny of his technique."

"I'm not sure how he will perceive this move. A fair and open-hearted chat with Rishabh will ensure the team performs well both on and off the field. Organisations can ill afford to have a talented but disgruntled youngster in the room," Gambhir claimed.