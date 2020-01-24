NZ vs IND: Find out what Virat Kohli doesn't want to use as 'excuse' for India's slow start in Auckland T20I

The second T20I match of the series between the two sides is scheduled to take place on Sunday (January 26).

India skipper Virat Kohli lauded his side's top-notch performance against New Zealand on Friday (January 24).

Virat also refused to give jet lag as an excuse for his side's rocket start to the match and claimed that the boys thoroughly enjoyed the experience thanks to all the fans at the ground.

“We enjoyed it. Just landing two days ago and playing a game like this sets it up for the whole tour. We had great support. We had 80% of India fans here and the atmosphere was great," Kohli said at the post-match trophy ceremony.

"You need that in a 200-plus chase, they help us go further, be braver. We never spoke of jet lag."

"We don't want to use it as an excuse. If we focus on things that aren't important then you're taking attention away," he added.

The 30-year-old also claimed that Team India are in flying confidence, despite playing away from home, due to their recent triumph over Australia in the three-match ODI series.

“We had a really good series against Australia and we took that confidence in here. You can't be harsh on anyone on this kind of pitch," Virat said.

"I think we did well in the middle overs, to restrict them under 210 was a good effort. I think fielding is one thing that we can improve on, just getting used to the ground dimensions and the ball snaking a bit.”

India defeated the Kiwis by 6 wickets in Auckland. With this win, the 'Men In Blue' have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

In chase of a target score of 204, India lost its start opener Rohit Sharma (7) in the second over of the match with Mitchell Santner provided his side with an early breakthrough.

However, skipper Virat Kohli came in and formed a formidable partnership with KL Rahul and crossed the 100-run mark in just the ninth over.

The duo knitted together a serging partnership of 99 runs before Rahul was sent back to the dressing room in the 10th over for 56 runs.

Ultimately, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey formed a formidable partnership for the sixth wickets and guided India to victory with 6 balls to spare.

Iyer finished the game off in style with a huge six and stayed unbeaten on 58 with Pandey also staying not-out on 14 runs.

