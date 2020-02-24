Headlines

NZ vs IND: Early morning batting collapse leads to India's loss in first Test against New Zealand in Wellington

Southee was in red-hot form on the day as he took five wickets with fellow pacer Trent Boult bagging four.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2020, 08:28 AM IST

Kiwi pacer Tim Southee's five-wicket haul caused an Indian batting collapse for the second time in the match as New Zealand cruised to a 10-wicket win on day four of the first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday (February 24).

With this victory, the Blackcaps have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

This was also India's first loss in the ongoing World Test Championship. Meanwhile, New Zealand registered their 100th Test match win in their history.

As play resumed for day four, the visitors managed to add just 47 more runs to their 144/4 total from yesterday before getting bowled out by a steaming Kiwi pace attack.

Overnight batsmen, Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Hanuma Vihari (15) were sent back to the dressing room early on in the day by Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Ravichandran Ashwin's stay at the crease was cut short by Southee, who dismissed him on 4.

Rishabh Pant came in next and tried his best to keep the scoreboard ticking with Ishant Sharma. However, Collin de Grandhomme broke the partnership when he dismissed Ishant (12) via LBW, reducing India to 189/8.

Pant's 25-run knock was next brought to an end by Southee. Tim delivered the final blow and picked up Jaspirt Bumrah's wicket as India finished on 191/10 and took a 8-run lead.

New Zealand achieved the score in just 1.4 overs. Tom Latham and Tom Blundell remained unbeaten on 7 and 2 respectively.

Southee was in red-hot form on the day as he took five wickets with fellow pacer Trent Boult bagging four. This was also Southee's tenth five-fors in the longest format for the game.

