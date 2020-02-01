NZ vs IND: BCCI provides update on Hardik Pandya's fitness ahead of India's Test series against New Zealand

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have provided an update over Hardik Pandya's injury recovery on Saturday (February 1) ahead of India's Test series opener against New Zealand.

The Indian all-rounder was previously ruled out from the limited-over series and now he has been declared unfit from the two-match Test series as well.

The 26-year-old is set to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to get back to full fitness.

"Pandya travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone," BCCI's said in a statement.

Pandya underwent successful surgery to treat a lower back issue which had got him ruled out of cricket.

Hardik last played in the T20I series against South Africa for the national side.

He first sustained the injury during the Asia Cup in UAE last year in September. He recovered and even played in the IPL and the World Cup, however, the injury resurfaced.

Team India has gained a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series over New Zealand after another dramatic finish in Wellington.

The final T20I clash between these two sides will take place at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on February 2.