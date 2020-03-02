NZ vs IND, 2nd Test: New Zealand beats India by 7 wickets in Christchurch to register emphatic series whitewash

With this victory, the Blackcaps also whitewashed India in the two-match Test series.

New Zealand registered an emphatic 7-wicket win over India in the second Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (March 2).

With this victory, the Blackcaps also whitewashed India in the two-match Test series and has claimed up to third in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 180 points.

Team India are still leading the pack with 360 points after 9 matches played.

When day three action resumed, the visitors were on 90/6 with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant.

However, the tourists ended up adding just 34 more runs to their total after yet another early morning batting collapse.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult dismissed Pant (4) and Vihari (9) as the Kiwis wrapped up the tailenders quickly.

Mohammed Shami (5) and Jasprit Bumrah (4) then threw away their wickets cheaply as Ravindra Jadeja was the only low-order batsman to get some runs and stayed unbeaten on 16 as India were all out for 124 runs.

In chase of a target score of 132, openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell gave the Kiwis a solid start.

The duo forged a 103-run partnership for the first wicket before Indian pacer Umesh Yadav finally made a breakthrough for India and dismissed Latham for 52, just moments after he registered his half-century.

Bumrah next cut-short Kane Williamson's stay at the crease after his bouncer caught the Kiwi skipper's top edge and Rishabh Pant took an excellent catch behind the stumps.

Blundell also brought up his 67-ball 50 but Bumrah soon sent him back to the dressing room, reducing New Zealand to 121/3 just 11 runs away from victory.

In the end, Ross Taylor (5*) and Henry Nicholls (5*) took the Kiwis over the finishing line and registered seven wickets on day three of the second Test.