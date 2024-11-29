In his 150th Test, Root was dismissed for a four-ball duck by New Zealand's Nathan Smith.

England's star cricketer, Joe Root, achieved an unfortunate record during the ongoing 1st Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. In his 150th Test, Root was dismissed for a four-ball duck by New Zealand's Nathan Smith. This marked Root's 13th duck in Test cricket and his eighth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), surpassing Virat Kohli and Steven Smith in terms of WTC ducks.

Root's dismissal now places him at the top of the list of batters with the most ducks in the WTC, overtaking Kohli and Smith, who both have seven ducks to their names. This adds to Root's recent struggles, as he has only managed to score 90 runs in five Test innings since his double-century against Pakistan in Multan.

It is interesting to note that Australia's batters Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting are the only other players besides Root to have recorded ducks in their 150th Tests. Root became only the fourth player to earn 150 Test caps for England.

In Christchurch, debutant seamer Nathan Smith had a dream start, dismissing Jacob Bethell and Root in the same over. This left the visitors struggling at 45/3, with Zak Crawley departing early. The situation worsened with Ben Duckett's wicket, leaving England at 71/4. However, a resilient century stand between Ollie Pope and Harry Brook helped stabilize the innings.

Root, playing in his 150th Test, has amassed 12,754 runs at an impressive average of 50.81. He boasts 35 centuries and 64 half-centuries in Test cricket, making him England's highest run-scorer in Tests, surpassing Alastair Cook's record earlier this year. With six double-centuries to his name, Root is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket overall.

