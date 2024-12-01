Root, playing in his milestone 150th Test, contributed a quick 22 off 15 balls as England successfully chased down a modest target of 104 in just 12.4 overs.

Star batsman Joe Root surpassed India legend Sachin Tendulkar as the leading run-scorer in the fourth innings of Test cricket during England's dominant eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Hagley Oval. Root, playing in his milestone 150th Test, contributed a quick 22 off 15 balls as England successfully chased down a modest target of 104 in just 12.4 overs, securing a resounding win.

Root now sits atop the charts for the most runs in the fourth innings with an impressive total of 1,630 runs, with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who accumulated 1,625 runs, now in second place. Alastair Cook and Graeme Smith share the third spot, each scoring 1,611 runs. West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul completes the top five list with 1,580 runs.

In just his third Test, Brydon Carse delivered a career-best performance of 6 for 42, achieving a rare overseas ten-wicket haul with match figures of 10 for 106. Carse's precision dismantled New Zealand's lower order on the fourth day, despite resistance from Daryl Mitchell, whose valiant 84 delayed England's celebrations. Debutant Jacob Bethell sealed the chase with an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls, including eight boundaries and a six. His composed innings saw England secure victory, fittingly with a single to deep square leg.

Although openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett fell early, Root and Bethell ensured there were no further setbacks. Duckett had earlier set the tone with an explosive 27 off 18 balls, while Harry Brook, who scored 171 in the first innings, was not required to bat again.

England now head into the second Test in Wellington with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, brimming with confidence.

New Zealand must quickly regroup in order to salvage the series, as veteran Tim Southee, playing in his final home series, aims for a memorable farewell. The upcoming Test, scheduled for Friday, is expected to deliver another exciting match in this fiercely contested series.

