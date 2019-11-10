NZ vs ENG: Jimmy Neesham asks God for help after England beat New Zealand in Super Over again

The two sides met in Auckland for the 5th and final T20I match of the series, the history somehow repeated itself again.

The New Zealand cricket team just can't seem to break their duck when it comes to taking on England in a Super Over scenario.

After their recent defeat in the ICC World Cup 2019 final in the Super Over where England was crowned as the champions on then applicable boundary rules; the Black Caps had to face a cruel loss back in August.

After rain and wet outfield delayed the toss, Eoin Morgan won it and elected to field first. With the series squared at 2-2, both New Zealand and England hit the pitch to clinch the five-match T20I series.

However, when it comes to these two teams, winning easily is not acceptable. The Kiwis set a mammoth target of 147 after scoring 146 in just 11 overs.

The English batsmen struggled at first but managed to score the runs which got them to a tie. In an absolute Sunday Deja Vu, the match went into a super over yet again.

With setting an 18 run target, Guptill and Seifert could not manage to score as the Blackcaps even lost a wicket. de Grandomme too was not able to recover from the damage done and England won the super over, by a fine margin this time.

Kiwi cricketer Jimmy Neesham after the match took to Instagram and posting a photograph of himself with the rest of the New Zealand squad looking up in skies.

“Hey you up there, any chance you could change the script?” his post read.