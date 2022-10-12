NZ vs BAN: Devon Conway hits massive six with a wrist flick, young fan takes sublime catch, watch

Devon Conway hits massive six with a wrist flick, fan completes catch

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 48 runs on Wednesday to register their third successive win in the tri-series and go top of the standings. Devon Conway was the top run scorer for his side as his 64-run knock powered the hosts to a massive 208-run total.

In reply, Shakib Al Hasan's side could only muster up 160 runs in their respective 20 overs, with the Bangladeshi skipper leading from the front as he smashed 70 runs.

Talking about Conway, the Kiwis opener has been in stunning form in the year 2022, averaging 54.53 in the shortest format. He had another impressive outing and such was the impact of his knock that his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also posted a video of Conway.

En route to his 64-run knock, the 31-year-old smashed five boundaries and three huge maximums. CSK took to Twitter and shared a video of one of Conway's sixes which flew into the stands and one of the young fan seated there completed a sublime catch.

"Flick of the wrist does the trick!" wrote CSK on Twitter while sharing a clip of Conway's massive hit.

Talking about the match, Finn Allen scored 32 runs, while Martin Guptill added 34 runs alongside Glenn Philipps' 60-run inning which helped New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 48 runs.

Adam Milne also shined for the hosts with his three-wicket spell as Tim Southee's side registered their third consecutive win on the trot.

The Kiwis now have six points from four games, with Bangladesh and Pakistan set to play in the penultimate match of the tri-series on Thursday, before the series finale between Pakistan and New Zealand on Friday.