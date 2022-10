Devon Conway, Adam Milne shine as New Zealand beat Bangladesh

Devon Conway continued his red-hot scoring streak as he put up 64 runs on the board, followed by Glenn Philipps' 60-run inning which helped New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Christchurch on Wednesday. Adam Milne also shined for the hosts with his three-wicket spell as Kane Williamson's side registered their third consecutive win on the trot.