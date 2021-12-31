NZ vs BAN 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for New Zealand vs Bangladesh match in Bay Oval

The New year in cricket is all set, to begin with, Bangladesh and New Zealand taking on each other in a two-match Test series from January 1, 2022. The two-match Test series will be part of the World Test Championship.

While the hosts are coming into this series on the back of a 1-0 defeat in the Test series in India and would look to make a fresh start, Bangladesh, also haven't been up to the mark and recently lost the Test series against Pakistan 0-2.

Regular Kiwi skipper, Kane Williamson will miss the series due to an elbow injury and Tom Latham will lead the side in his absence.

What surprised most fans is Ajaz Patel, who had recently picked 10 wickets in an innings in India, was dropped from the side and the selectors opted for a five-pronged pace attack of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, and Matt Henry.

Talking about Bangladesh, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be missing the series and his absence is going to hurt the team. There will be a massive responsibility on skipper Mominul Haque's shoulder who has a lot to prove.

Dream11 Prediction – New Zealand vs Bangladesh – 1st Test in Bay Oval

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham, Liton Das

Batters: Mushfiqur Rahim, Devon Conway, Shadman Islam, Henry Nicholls

All-rounders: Mominul Haque

Bowlers: Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson

NZ vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell/Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain

Tom Latham, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (VC), Devon Conway (C), Shadman Islam, Henry Nicholls, Mominul Haque, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson

The match begins at 3:30 AM IST and will take place at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui from Saturday, January 01. The match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime for the first time in India.

Squads

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Kumer Das (wk), Nurul Hasan Sohan, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Md Naim Sheikhs