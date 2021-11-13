Headlines

NZ vs AUS Live streaming: When and where to watch, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia

The trans-Tasman will lock horns in the summit clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday, November 14.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2021, 06:40 PM IST

After 28 days, 44 matches, and 14 teams being knocked out, we have finally come down to the day, the cricket fans have been waiting for more than five years - the T20 World Cup final. It is one of the most un-predicted final, as many didn't even have New Zealand and Australia as their semi-finalists and the trans-Tasman rivals will be facing off each other for their maiden title.

New Zealand and Australia have had similar campaigns in the tournament. Both lost to the table-toppers of their respective groups, Pakistan and England, both finished on the second spot on the table, both won the semi-final chasing, in 19 overs, with five wickets remaining.

However, one team will win one more game than the other and it will result in heartbreak for the other. So, when will the final take place and how the viewers can watch it, we have got you covered:

When will ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia start? 

The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Australia will start at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday, November 14

The venue of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia?

The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Australia will be played at Dubai International Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia?    

The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia? 

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. 

