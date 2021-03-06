Headlines

Cricket

'Ex-RCB player destroys new RCB recruit,' Twitter has hilarious reactions as Finch hits 4 sixes in Jamieson's over

Australian skipper Aaron Finch played an exceptional knock of 79 runs in just 55 balls to help his side win the fourth T20I against New Zealand

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 06, 2021, 12:25 AM IST

Australian skipper Aaron Finch smashed four sixes in total and three sixes in a row in the final over of his side's batting innings to take them to 156 from 130, which in the end proved to be a winning total as the visitors won the fourth T20I against New Zealand by 50 runs.

Although it wasn't as simple as it sounds. Australia were 130/6 in 19 overs and the 6'8" tall Kiwi fast bowler Kyle Jamieson came on to bowl. On the first ball, Finch scored two runs and kept the strike, the next ball he hit the ball out of the park for a maximum. The ball met the same consequence for the next two consecutive deliveries of the game. Jamieson came back well on the fifth ball and bowled a dot delivery. However, Finch had more carnage written for Jamieson as he sent the final ball into the orbit as well to accumulate 26 runs off the over and give his side a genuine chance on a slow Wellington pitch.

However, the cricket fans gave a different context to the same battle and made it interesting. Finch, who was released by the franchise, played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last IPL. Jamieson, on the other hand, is the franchise's latest recruit, for whom they spent INR 15 crores in the recently held auction for the 2021 season of the lucrative league.

Australia went on to win the game pretty comfortably by 50 runs and level the five-match series 2-2 going to the final game on Sunday.

However, the fans and users on Twitter had a field day as they suggested that ex-RCB player destroyed the franchise's latest buy and came up with hilarious reactions on the same.

Here are some of the reactions:

